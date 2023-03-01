AdventHealth Redmond provides important cardiovascular care in N

Otis and Barbara Raybon witnessed the treatment and care of AdventHealth Redmond’s Structural Heart Program after Otis Raybon suffered a massive heart attack in 2022.

 AdventHealth Redmond

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is featured in Outlook 2023, a special section in the March 1 edition of the Polk County Standard Journal with look at the progress of Polk County in government, business, medical and education.

On a walk together one fall morning in late 2022, Otis Raybon turned to his wife, Barbara and told her he didn’t feel well and was short of breath. Realizing the severity of the situation, Barbara called a neighbor for help, who drove the couple to AdventHealth Redmond’s emergency department.

