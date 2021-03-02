To lower the chances of community members being hospitalized with COVID-19, Polk Medical Center is offering monoclonal antibody infusions.
The Food and Drug Administration said that the average hospitalization rate for anyone receiving this treatment in the original trial study was 3 percent. Floyd Health System has seen a 2.85 percent hospitalization rate.
“The speed with which we have been able to offer this treatment, and the volume of patients that we have treated are as good, or in many cases, better than the best medical systems in the country,” said Daniel Valancius, M.D., Director of the Hospitalist Program at Floyd.
More than 600 patients have received infusions at Polk Medical Center and Floyd Medical Center.
“The addition of Polk Medical Center as an infusion location is a huge win for our patients. Many days Polk Medical Center itself completes as many treatments as some of the largest hospital systems in the country,” Valancius said.
Patients should expect the infusion process to take about three hours, which includes an hour of monitoring afterward.
Catherine Martin, M.D., Medical Director of Polk Medical Center and an Emergency Room physician, said that these infusions are for high-risk patients with COVID-19 who do not require hospitalization.
“Even if a high-risk patient does not ‘feel that bad,’ they should consider getting an infusion as soon as they can to prevent worsening symptoms and avoid hospitalization,” she said.
A person who is 65 or older who meets the following criteria is eligible to receive the infusion:
♦ Has a mild to moderate case of COVID-19
♦ Not hospitalized
♦ Weighs 88 pounds or more
♦ Does not require additional oxygen
Patients should receive the infusion within four days after testing positive for COVID-19 and within 10 days of when they begin to show symptoms.
Other high-risk Individuals between the ages of 12 and 64 can receive the treatment. However, they must meet the above requirements in addition to having a qualifying health condition such as heart disease, diabetes or COPD.
“This treatment is not a cure. Therefore, if a patient receives antibody treatment and has worsening symptoms, they need to seek medical attention,” Dr. Valancius said.
To be referred for treatment, patients should contact the office where they were diagnosed with COVID-19 or their primary care provider.