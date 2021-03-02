Older adults who have a significant history of cigarette smoking can now benefit from lung cancer screening at Polk Medical Center.
Until the last several years, there has not been an effective screening tool to detect small, early lung cancers.
Recent research has found that a low radiation dose CT (computed tomography or CAT) scan is effective in finding these types of lung cancers in heavy smokers, and the treatment and outcomes associated with these cancers can be substantially improved as a result.
“The screenings can help find these cancers before the patient has developed any symptoms and make it more likely the treatment will be effective,” said Aimee Griffin, Director of Floyd Imaging Services.
Polk Medical Center now offers this type of screening exam, which can help heavy smokers between the ages of 55-80.
Patients should either be a current, heavy smoker, or have quit smoking within the last 10 years to qualify for the screening. Heavy smoking means you have smoked an average of a pack a day for 30 years or two packs a day for 15 years.
Patients who meet the qualifications should talk with their primary care physician about lung cancer screening.
“We encourage anyone who thinks they may qualify to reach out to their doctor and ask questions,” said Griffin. “We understand that discussing smoking history can be difficult, especially if the patient doesn’t want to quit smoking, but we want to encourage everyone who qualifies to be screened.”
The screening exam includes meeting one-on-one with a nurse practitioner who helps guide the patient through education around lung cancer screening and options to help quit smoking — when the patient is ready to quit.
For patients who are interested in screening, but do not have a primary care physician, Floyd has several Primary Care providers in Polk County. Visit Floyd.org to learn more.