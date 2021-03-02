With the current COVID-19 pandemic, many people have put off going to the doctor’s office or sometimes even the hospital emergency room because they are worried they might catch something while they are there.
Floyd Health System’s hospitals and doctors’ offices have implemented Safe Care precautions to help patients feel comfortable in getting important health screenings, vaccinations or treatments.
“It’s important for people in our community to know that Polk Medical Center and our primary and urgent care offices and our rehabilitation clinics take all precautions available to provide safe care to our patients,” said Tifani Kinard, Polk Medical Center’s Administrator and Chief Nursing Officer.
“Our employees check their temperatures every morning when they get to work. We also require that all employees wear masks,” she said. “In addition, we ask our patients and their accompanying caregiver to wear a mask when they are receiving care, and we check their temperature when they arrive at any of our facilities.”
“If we have a patient who has COVID-19 or who we suspect has the virus, that patient is kept isolated or separate from others who might be receiving care for other reasons, such as a broken bone or possible stroke,” Kinard said.
“We want patients to come see us when their problems begin and not to wait — whether they are experiencing chest pain, a sudden headache or high fever, or they need stitches,” Kinard said. “Don’t wait for care because it could become a critical situation.”
Kereethy Krishnamani, M.D., Executive Director of the Floyd Primary Care Network, says that regular doctor’s visits are important to maintain good health and prevent illnesses.
“We can tell by looking at the data over the past year that a lot of people weren’t taking care of their routine health,” Dr. Krishnamani said.
According to Dr. Krishnamani, some of the routine care that people need to receive on a regular basis but have been skipping includes:
♦ Childhood vaccinations to prevent contagious disease such as measles and
♦ Whooping cough
♦ Blood pressure checks
♦ Blood glucose (A1C) levels
♦ Treatment for mental health needs, such as depression and anxiety
♦ Asthma and COPD management
♦ Mammograms and clinical breast exams
“We want our community to know that Polk Medical Center has taken necessary measures to do everything we can to keep them safe when they come to our facility for their medical needs,” Shaunda Hardwick, Imaging Manager of Polk Medical Center, said.
“We offer outpatient appointments for our patients to continue their annual screening mammograms on our new 3D equipment. We have also begun offering a new lung screening program that provides eligible patients with a low-dose CT lung screening. These services can detect and treat cancer early, as early detection is the key to a cure,” she said.
Dan Phillips, M.D., a radiologist with Rome Radiology, noted the importance of mammograms and early detection.
“Organizations including the Society of Breast Imaging and National Comprehensive Cancer Network recommend that women of average risk get screening mammograms every year starting at age 40,” Dr. Phillips said.
“Now imagine all the women who missed their mammogram this year due to the pandemic. The lack of a mammogram may allow a small stage 1 cancer the chance to become stage 2. This is even more important for our higher risk women.”
Safe Care Pr
actices
Polk Medical Center and all Floyd facilities have the following practices in place to ensure that patients feel safe during their visit and stay well afterward:
♦ COVID-19 screenings — All patients are screened before their visit and rescreened upon entering any Floyd facility. All employees are screened every day.
♦ COVID-19 testing — Surgery patients will receive a test as part of their pre-evaluation assessment.
♦ Separate treatment areas — Floyd Primary Care and Urgent Care locations are protecting patients with dedicated spaces for patients experiencing respiratory symptoms. Our hospitals are providing care for COVID-19-positive patients and symptomatic patients in a quarantined area with negative pressure rooms. These special rooms ensure that air from rooms with patients being treated with an infectious disease is not shared into other areas of the hospital.
♦ Clean facilities — We employ enhanced cleaning protocols at each Floyd location.
♦ Masks — All Floyd staff are required to wear masks. Patients and visitors are asked to wear a mask while undergoing care or treatment at our facilities.
♦ Best Practices — Our employees follow the latest best practices, including social distancing when appropriate, wearing personal protective equipment and washing hands frequently.
To learn more about Floyd Health System’s efforts to protect patients, visitors and staff, visit www.floyd.org/safecare.