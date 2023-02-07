Gibson Priest

Gibson Priest

 Contributed

♦ Variety in form and texture is important when designing a planting. However, too many different types of mixtures of plant materials should be avoided because it can create a confused or cluttered appearance as well as increased maintenance.

♦ Don’t forget wildlife when creating a landscape plan. They need both living and dead trees for survival.

