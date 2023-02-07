♦ Variety in form and texture is important when designing a planting. However, too many different types of mixtures of plant materials should be avoided because it can create a confused or cluttered appearance as well as increased maintenance.
♦ Don’t forget wildlife when creating a landscape plan. They need both living and dead trees for survival.
♦ Place stakes in intended planting spots and view from several angles to help you picture how new plants will look. Once you have the plants ready to plant, always plant them, still in the pots, where you intend to plant, and step back and view the whole area one last time before committing the plant to the ground.
♦ Check indoor plants for insects like spider mites, scale, and mealy bugs. Remember to spray the undersides of the leaves to get good control.
♦ Tip-burn or edge burn on leaves of houseplants indicates that more water is being lost than absorbed. Check the soil for dryness.
♦ This is a great time to plant bare-root roses. Select a quality plant with at least three to five strong canes.
♦ Prune hybrid tea roses now, removing old canes and lowering the plant down to a height of 12—15 inches.
♦ Hardy violets may be forced to bloom indoors. Dig a small clump from the garden or flower border and plant in fertile, potting soil in a 4 — 5-inch pot. Place in a cool, sunny window to promote growth and flowering.
♦ Start slow-developing flowers inside such as coleus, dusty miller, geranium, impatiens, and marigold.
If you have any questions regarding your gardens, please contact the extension office at 770-749-2142 or email uge2233@uga.edu. Thanks to Ricky Ensley for some of the information in this article.
For more information and details on upcoming events, check out the Polk County Extension office on Facebook by searching “UGA Extension Polk County.”