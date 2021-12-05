The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Sunday it has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant in the state.
The individual recently traveled from South Africa and developed mild symptoms and subsequently tested positive for Covid. Further testing confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant.
The individual is isolating at home and contact tracing is underway to identify close contacts at risk of infection. This is the first identified in-state case of Omicron. DPH was notified Dec. 3 of a Georgia resident currently in New Jersey who tested positive for the Omicron variant.
Health authorities worldwide have had to deal with several variants, or strains, of Covid during the pandemic. Recently, the Delta variant has been the main problem. Now, the appearance of Omicron has raised concerns among health experts because of its unusually high number of mutations. That has the potential to make it more transmissible and render existing Covid vaccines less effective.
“What we do know is that early data, and even mutation data, are telling us that this may well be a more transmissible variant than Delta,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the CDC, told CNN on Friday.
“This is going to take some time to sort out,” she added. We are prepared, though. We are doing genomic sequencing in all of these states, but it may very well be that we start to see more Omicron than we have Delta. And we will be following that very carefully.”
“Vaccination and boosters are key to preventing further transmission of COVID-19 and help prevent new variants like Omicron from emerging,” Georgia DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said in a statement Friday evening. “Only 51% of Georgians are fully vaccinated, and of those individuals less than 20% have received booster doses.”
Scientists in the United States and around the world are working to determine the transmissibility of Omicron, the severity of illness it can cause, and whether currently approved Covid vaccines are effective against it.
Public Health experts say people should take the already existing Covid precautions in dealing with the new variant. That means getting vaccinated, receiving a booster, wearing masks while indoors, and getting tested if one has symptoms of Covid or has been exposed to someone with the disease.
Andy Miller from Georgia Health News contributed to this report.