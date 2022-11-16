Rockmart Middle School students in Future Farmers of America and Beta Clubs are shown with some of the approximately 2,800 food items they gathered for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Atlanta. They are joined by representatives from Oglthorpe Power, Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative, Polk County Chamber of Commerce, as well as Polk School District, and advisors.
A group of students at Rockmart Middle School got some help from a local company to be able to remember the kindness of one of their own.
Students organized a food drive sponsored by Oglethorpe Power to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Atlanta. They initiated the food drive to honor the memory of Gavin Statham, a fellow Polk County student who previously stayed at the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House, which provides housing for families of sick and injured children receiving care at hospitals.
Oglethorpe Power provided funding to the school’s Future Farmers of America and Beta Clubs to sponsor a shopping trip where students worked together to purchase approximately 2,800 food items for the charity.
Rockmart Middle School agriculture connections teacher Jordan Atkins chaperoned the students shopping trip.
“I am extremely proud of these students for organizing this food drive to honor a fellow classmate and for contributing to such a meaningful charity that supports families when they need it the most. With Oglethorpe Power’s donation, our students are able to provide the Ronald McDonald House with thousands of individually-packaged food items to help the organization continue to provide for and support the families who stay there,” said Atkins.
Polk County is home to Sewell Creek Energy Facility, a natural gas-fired power plant in Cedartown operated by Oglethorpe Power.
“We are proud to be active corporate citizens in the communities where we operate, and we are honored to support these students and their efforts to give back to such a worthy cause,” said Oglethorpe Power director of governmental and community affairs Sydne Smith.
“Oglethorpe Power is dedicated to building strong community relationships and identifying areas of need that can help enrich the lives of Georgians, and we are honored to contribute to this student-led effort to honor the memory of their friend and fellow Polk County student.”
Statham had a three-month stay at Ronald McDonald House while he fought hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH. He died in May after an extended battle with the disease.
Oglethorpe Power serves 38 consumer-owned not-for-profit distribution cooperatives across Georgia, including Carroll EMC, which provides electric service in Polk County and other area counties.
In addition to the Rockmart Middle School food drive effort, Oglethorpe Power is proud to support the youth in Polk County in additional ways including providing funding for the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Georgia for Project Learn and donating to the Polk County School Foundation to support scholarships for student mental health programs.