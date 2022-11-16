Oglethorpe Power sponsors RMS food drive

Rockmart Middle School students in Future Farmers of America and Beta Clubs are shown with some of the approximately 2,800 food items they gathered for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Atlanta. They are joined by representatives from Oglthorpe Power, Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative, Polk County Chamber of Commerce, as well as Polk School District, and advisors.

 Jeremy Stewart

A group of students at Rockmart Middle School got some help from a local company to be able to remember the kindness of one of their own.

Students organized a food drive sponsored by Oglethorpe Power to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Atlanta. They initiated the food drive to honor the memory of Gavin Statham, a fellow Polk County student who previously stayed at the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House, which provides housing for families of sick and injured children receiving care at hospitals.

