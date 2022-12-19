Skate park coming to Cedartown

Kickflips and ollies will soon have a dedicated location to be performed in Cedartown after the city announced the addition of a skateboard park at Goodyear Park near the former Goodyear Plant site.

The project is being mostly funded through a Hometown Grant from mobile carrier T-Mobile in the amount of $49,174. Company representatives were on hand last Thursday afternoon to present the city with the grant and celebrate the announcement.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In