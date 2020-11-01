The 10th and 11th Polk County resident to die of complications from COVID-19 in the month of October was reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health last week, bringing the total number to 29 since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
That surpasses the most COVID-related deaths in a month in Polk County, which was previously nine in August.
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers soared in Floyd County on Thursday to 70 patients, rivaling the summer surge in cases that took place in August and early September. That number decreased slightly to 67 on Friday.
Floyd Medical Center in Rome, where most patients who seek treatment at Polk Floyd Medical Center are transported, has seen the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 more than double in the last two weeks, from 15 to 36 reported on Friday.
Alongside that, the number of infections has continued to rise in Polk County — following a trend in Georgia and nationwide.
Polk County had 121 new confirmed cases reported in the two weeks ending Saturday — with 57 cases reported last week. A total of 1,748 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Polk County by the DPH and 139 residents have been hospitalized.
Public health officials listed 39 high transmission counties in a weekly report last week. Among those are a group of counties in Northwest Georgia including Rome, Calhoun, Cedartown, Carrollton, Cartersville and Dalton.
Of the state’s 159 counties, 126 counties recorded more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days — the state’s listed high transmission indicator.
The number of cases could potentially be much higher since Georgia, unlike many states, does not include results of rapid tests.
Georgia had 360,790 confirmed cases reported and 7,979 residents died from the virus as of Saturday. Georgia still remains far off its July peaks, when it was averaging 3,700 cases per day — the worst in the nation at the time.
While most people who contract the coronavirus recover after suffering only mild to moderate symptoms, it can be deadly for older patients and those with other health problems.