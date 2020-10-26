The 10th Polk County resident to die of complications from COVID-19 in the month of October was reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Monday, bringing the total number to 28 since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
That surpasses the most COVID-related deaths in a month in Polk County, which was previously nine set in August.
A total of 1,701 people in Polk County have tested positive for the new coronavirus through Monday’s daily status report by the DPH, with 131 needing hospitalization.
The government agency has reported 211 new confirmed cases in Polk County since the beginning of October, with 29 being hospitalized. Floyd Medical Center in Rome has seen the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 more than double in the last two weeks, from 15 to 32 reported on Monday.
Georgia has had 351,881 confirmed cases reported, according to the DPH, and 7,827 residents die from the virus.
Average deaths per day across the country are up 10% over the past two weeks, from 721 to nearly 794 as of Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Newly confirmed infections per day are rising in 47 states, and deaths are up in 34.