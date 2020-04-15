The National Waste & Recycling Association’s (NWRA) Georgia Chapter is participating with its customers in a “Salute to Sanitation Workers” campaign in their communities. Many communities around the country have already implemented similar efforts to recognize the the important work of waste collection workers during the COVID-19 health crisis. Earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security designated the solid waste industry as part of the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce.
“We thank our customers and the communities we serve in Georgia for organizing this campaign. During this national emergency, NWRA Georgia Chapter members will continue providing waste and recycling services in order to protect the public’s health and safety. The employees of member companies are on the front lines making sure that the waste that is generated during this health crisis is disposed of properly,” said NWRA Georgia Chapter Chair and GFL Regional Vice President and Jason Zepp.
On March 7, Zepp and his GFL colleagues participated in a send off parade for their employees as part of a “Salute to Sanitation Workers” campaign in the community. They were joined by Merlin Knight from the South Fulton Chamber of Commerce and Union City Mayor Vince Williams.
“Where would we be without them? Could you imagine during this pandemic what additional tragedy we would have if our sanitation workers were not able to pick up each and every week as they do so dutifully,” said Mayor Williams.
Other NWRA Georgia chapter members such as Republic, Advanced Disposal, and Waste Management have participated in similar activities throughout the state.
As families spend more time together at home, they are encouraged to celebrate their waste collection workers with posters or a wave. Many children have designed signs with the message #HaulerHeroes.