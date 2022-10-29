Cedartown High School senior Maritza Nunez (right) and her father, Juan Nunez, react after she was announced as the 2022 CHS homecoming queen during halftime of the Bulldogs' football game Friday, Oct. 28.
Jeremy Stewart
Maritza Nunez waves to the home crowd after being named Cedartown High School's 2022 homecoming queen Friday, Oct. 28.
Maritza Nunez was named the 2022 Cedartown High School homecoming queen at halftime of the school’s varsity football game on Friday night, highlighting a week of celebrating school spirit.
The CHS senior is a member of the Junior International Optimist Club, Key Club, student council and the superintendent's advisory council. She is a team leader and coverage editor at the Cedar Log yearbook staff and is a member of the Lady Dogs' soccer team.
Fellow senior Amyia Powell was named first runner-up, while Edy Lee, also a senior, was named second runner-up.
With the Bulldogs already up 48-0 over Southeast Whitfield by the time Nunez received her crown, cloak and flowers, Cedartown fans were in a victorious mood as she took her victory lap around the track at Cedartown Memorial Stadium.
The football team went on to win 48-14 and clinch the program’s third straight region championship.
Last week also included themed days at school as well as a homecoming parade last Thursday on Main Street in downtown Cedartown and pep rally Friday morning.