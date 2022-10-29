Maritza Nunez was named the 2022 Cedartown High School homecoming queen at halftime of the school’s varsity football game on Friday night, highlighting a week of celebrating school spirit.

The CHS senior is a member of the Junior International Optimist Club, Key Club, student council and the superintendent's advisory council. She is a team leader and coverage editor at the Cedar Log yearbook staff and is a member of the Lady Dogs' soccer team.

