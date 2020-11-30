Polk County Water Authority will hold a special called meeting on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at 4 p.m. via Zoom. Please call Polk County Water Authority at 770-748-6001 for more details.
NOTICE: Polk Water Authority to hold called meeting Monday, Dec. 7
