Toys for Tots

The 2022 Greater Rome Toys for Tots program wrapped up Thursday, Dec. 22, after a tremendously successful Christmas season.

“It was an amazing group effort,” says Linda Hatcher, who coordinates the annual event. “This year we served over 1,400 families, which is a significant increase from last year.”

