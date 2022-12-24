The 2022 Greater Rome Toys for Tots program wrapped up Thursday, Dec. 22, after a tremendously successful Christmas season.
“It was an amazing group effort,” says Linda Hatcher, who coordinates the annual event. “This year we served over 1,400 families, which is a significant increase from last year.”
Almost 3,500 children received over 13,000 toys, Hatcher said, although the final numbers are still being tabulated.
“I cannot thank our core group of volunteers enough,” she said. “We’ve got 25-30 people who’ve been together since the Exchange Club took over from the Marine reserve armory when it closed.”
The Greater Rome Toys for Tots program is for kids up to the age of 12 in Floyd, Chattooga and Polk Counties.
“We also owe a huge debt of gratitude to Andrew Garrison and the Floyd/Atrium EMS staff,” Hatcher added. “They pick up 200-300 TFT boxes every year, probably almost 10,000 toys annually.”
Additionally, City of Rome employees have a friendly competition with the Rome-Floyd Fire Department to see who can donate the most toys, which are then escorted to the fairgrounds in Rome’s antique fire truck.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office also had their Sheriff’s Santa program, where they served 196 families and 412 children.
“This was our 25th anniversary of the program, and we really want to thank the Rome Wolves JROTC Cadets, with helping distribution,” said Mechelle Cliatt with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. “Col. Whatley and Master Sgt. Thrash we absolutely essential.”
“Ball Corp. also adopted 11 kids and provided toys for them, which we distributed,” said Cliatt. “They were very generous.”
The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program was also a huge success. The Angel Tree provides food and gifts to kids and seniors during the holidays.
“We had 437 Angel Trees delivered this year,” said Capt. Paula Blevins of the Salvation Army Rome. “We really want to thank the Rome Braves for letting us use their stadium to deliver the presents.”
As for Hatcher, she says Dec. 26 is the biggest toy shopping day of the year, and “our local businesses give us great deals on toys the day after Christmas.”