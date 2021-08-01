Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.