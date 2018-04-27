Students from the third through fifth grade at Northside Elementary were required to apply hands-on experience during a regional science competition.
Northside competed against 11 other teams from the surrounding area that included Bartow, Floyd, Paulding, and Polk county in the April 14 Georgia Regional Elementary Science Olympiad. The event tested the students in STEM, or real-world, related problems that centered around math and science.
The participants were asked ‘outside-the-box’ questions to further challenge their abilities and prove their cognitive growth.
Coached by Northside teachers Joshua Bearden and Lawana Gurley, the team brought home first place in Mystery Architecture and Straw Egg Drop, one third place win and multiple ribbons ranging from fourth to tenth place.
The students competed against each other in friendly competition to earn a spot in state competition. Bearden, who also coaches the Cedartown DawgBots, said this is the first time that Northside has earned a medal at a regional event, and the students and coaches are proud of their win.
Bearden said that a future goal will be to improve past the regional level.
Northside, placing 10th out of 11 schools overall, now eagerly awaits for next year’s tournament to see how the students have improved.