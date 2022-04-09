One law enforcement officer’s support of the recovery community and the future of Polk County will continue thanks to the decision by one local organization.
In an off-set written motion and unanimous vote last week, the Polk Against Drugs, Inc. board of directors resolved to name its annual scholarship award to honor the late Polk County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kerry Eason by renaming it the Sergeant Kerry Lee Eason Memorial Scholarship.
Eason, who died at his home on March 20 while off duty, worked hard to be a role model in the community and was a dedicated member of the Drug Court Team and Polk County Crime Suppression Unit.
During his 14 years with the sheriff’s office, he developed a special relationship with those in recovery from substance abuse through his work with Mosaic Place Addiction Recovery Support Center.
“Our recovery community depends on the allies in the community. Sgt. Kerry Eason was one who we never had a doubt that he believed in us. His care, support and dedication to those in recovery couldn’t have been better if it were written in a textbook definition. Kerry not only believed in us but advocated for us. He was a true example to a servant's heart,” said Lydia Goodson, director of Mosaic Place and a member of the Polk Against Drugs board of directors.
“We will be forever grateful to Sgt. Eason and his family for all he did for us. He allowed us to believe in law enforcement and break the stigma that sometimes is between those with substance use disorder and law enforcement. Thank you for your service to our community and the love that you so selflessly gave.”
The scholarship is two $600 awards for individuals within the Polk County community. One recipient will be a Polk School District senior, while the other will be a person in long term recovery from substance use disorder who is seeking to further their education.
Both Cedartown and Rockmart high schools have criteria sent to senior counselors to distribute to the seniors. Persons in recovery seeking scholarship will complete a form for review and interviews will be conducted. The form is available at Mosaic Place and the Polk Against Drugs office at One Door Polk.
Polk Against Drugs is a non-profit organization whose mission is to work together to reduce the use of drugs, tobacco, and underage drinking among youth in Polk County and support persons in recovery to become self-sufficient to ensure a safer community.