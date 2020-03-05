Rain is good for crops but not for selling them. The Rockmart Farmers Market recently announced they were canceling this week's market due to heavy rain, but local farmers and vendors will return to downtown Rockmart next Thursday from 2 through 5 p.m. should the weather permit it.
The Seaborn Jones park and the area surrounding it is known to flood during bouts of rain, so it can be both uncomfortable and unsafe to host markets on days like this. Locals should note that the market isn't always canceled on rainy days, and the group is even known to host markets inside the Silver Comet Trailhead during bad weather.
The best way to find out if the market is canceled or not is to visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarket/. Any updates to scheduling, activities, or vendors can be found there.