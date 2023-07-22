A barrage of heavy rain, wind and lightning swept through Polk County on Friday evening, leaving more than 1,500 Georgia Power customers in the dark as night time arrived.

Only 20 customers in Polk County were still without power at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

