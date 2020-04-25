The Class of 2020 is having to sacrifice, and not just the students: parents and grandparents hoping to see their teens crossing the stage to get their diploma.
So in order to honor both their sacrifice of a lost spring of celebrations, schools are partnering with local businesses around the area to make sure that seniors get the honors they deserve.
During the week, Cedartown High School educators were out on Main Street decorating windows with messages honoring seniors alongside the work already completed by Remix at Moore’s honoring the Class of 2020 from both Cedartown and Rockmart High Schools.
Over in Rockmart, the plans are to run pictures of seniors on the electronic signs on Highway 101 and Nathan Dean Parkway and in front of city hall, along with displays of senior athlete banners on the lawn for sports, and a display in the works in front of Rockmart High School.
Cedartown High School also setup banners out front of the school as well, and celebrated seniors as they came to pick up cap and gowns in recent days.
More honors are on the way as well. Cedartown and Rockmart High School are partnering together to a Senior Recognition Day that is being organized for Friday, May 29. Those will include video presentations of seniors who are up for scholarships.
Assistant Superintendent Katie Thomas said that a culminating presentation is coming up at the end of the day at 6 p.m. on May 29 that’ll act as the cording ceremony, honoring those who won awards and scholarships and a slide for each student.
“It’ll be just like our regular honors night, except we’ll be celebrating digitally,” Thomas said.
Graduation plans are still up in the air for the time being, until such time as the order pertaining to gatherings of 10 or more is lifted and school campuses are allowed to reopen. Superintendent Laurie Atkins said that once school systems have been given the clear to open back up, plans will be announced for graduation ceremonies along with other senior events the Class of 2020 have missed out on this year.
With that in mind, the Standard Journal will be holding off on publishing a graduation section, so that the date of publication can fall in line with any plans and dates put forth by the Polk School District. Senior portraits that will be featured in a to-be-announced edition of the paper have been provided, so any parent who wishes to place a senior ad now will have that ad honored for the edition in hoped-for not too distant future.
Contact Brad Easterwood a beasterwood@npco.com for more information about sizes and rates, or for business ads contact Samantha Houston at shouston@npco.com.
For those interested in helping honor seniors, or are willing to offer their storefront windows or signs to the Class of 2020, email Laurie Brumby in Cedartown at lbrumby@polk.k12.ga.us, or Shea Floyd in Rockmart at sfloyd@polk.k12.ga.us.