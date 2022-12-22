Polk County Polce

No charges will be filed in the shooting of Adam Griffin after Polk County Police officially closed the investigation Wednesday, releasing an account of the events that led to the father of two dying after a physical altercation on Esom Hill Road earlier this month.

Detectives concluded that Griffin, 42, was shot by Wesley Garmon in self defense on Dec. 4 after Griffin confronted him with a shotgun in response to Garmon allegedly pointing a gun at some of Griffin’s family members when they trespassed onto property behind his home earlier in the day.

