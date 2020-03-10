The National League of Junior Cotillions, Polk County Chapter, has announced those who have been named “Best-Mannered Teacher” of the 2019-20 school year. Recipients of the award are Lynn Duck, Cedartown Middle School and Angie Harper, Northside Elementary School.
Thomas J. Ruff II, Director of the local Junior Cotillion said "The students in our program were excited about being part of the selection process. They wanted to honor teachers who exemplify the etiquette and manners being taught in our program."
Those receiving the awards were nominated by Junior Cotillion students who wrote an essay about a teacher in their school.
Lynn Duck was nominated by Brooklyn Nichols and Angie Harper was nominated by Abby Leigh Allred. The criteria for selection included their positive characteristics, how the teacher shows courtesy and respect for students, and why the person is a good role model.
"The special teachers are those who treated the students with respect and instilled a love of learning which will continue to have a positive effect on the student’s performance throughout their school years," Ruff said.
The National League of Junior Cotillions is an etiquette and social dance training program that involves thousands of young people nationwide. Students learn the customs and courtesies that will serve them for a lifetime.
Topics covered include table manners, writing thank you notes, and responding to formal invitations, in addition to many other social skills that will make life more pleasant for them and for those around them.
Most importantly, the students learn to feel comfortable in social situations.