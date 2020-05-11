Polk County Superior Court Clerk Stacie Baines was thankful for Polk County's administration, commission and judicial leadership for coming together and making sure her employees have an additional layer of protection in the courthouse going forward.
A project to place windows up at the front desk as a safety measure prior to the COVID-19 crisis, and with the potential for the courts to open back up in June a dividing glass barrier that still allows people to communicate with staff was needed more than ever.
Baines said the effort came about to provide not only a safety barrier between the clerk's office staff and people coming in for business for health reasons as the COVID-19 crisis continues, but will provide additional benefits in the future when court returns to session.
"I have had lots of concerns about my employees safety during this pandemic. We were the only court office that did not have a barrier wall or window and the only court or county office that has been opened everyday," Baines explained. "I shared some of my concerns with Judge Meng Lim and he reached out to county manager to get a wall built."
She said the project came to completion after around six weeks after her initial request, but now that it is completed helps alleviate concerns she has about employee health as they interact with several groups who are still allowed to use the office, but by appointment only.
"We are allowing the public, attorneys, and title searchers to make appointments and come in the office," Baines said. "They must wear mask while in office."
Those appointments are still available while the Judicial State of Emergency ordered back in March, was extended in recent days and continues currently into mid-June. Baines said those needing to come in and use the free computers in her office to file cases or undertake research on real estate transactions, civil or criminal filings can still do so by calling ahead to 770-749-2114.
Her office is also helping people with walk-up window access in front of the courthouse that Baines said has been a huge asset since the start of the pandemic crisis.
Baines expects to be able to continue to make positive impacts on the community going forward. She recently qualified and was the only candidate in both the primary and the general election ballot to step forward for a new term as the Clerk of the Superior Court.