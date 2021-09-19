Drivers in the Fish Creek area of Polk County have a new safety measure to obey along Collard Valley Road.
The Polk County Road Department placed new stop signs at the intersection of Collard Valley Road and Old Collard Valley Road between Cedartown and Rockmart last Thursday. Approval for the creation of the four-way stop at New Bethel Baptist Church was voted on unanimously by the county commission at its meeting on Sept. 14.
County manager Matt Denton said that members of the church had expressed concern over the traffic coming through the intersection, especially for funeral services held at the church. Denton also stated that Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd had felt it was a safety issue.
Polk County Police were sitting near the intersection on Friday to remind drivers about the new stop signs. A 30-day grace period, which ends Oct. 17, will allow drivers who fail to stop to not receive a citation as they get used to the addition.
After the 30-day grace period, Polk County Police remind drivers that it is an officer’s discretion if they would like to issue a citation after observing a driver failing to stop at a stop sign.