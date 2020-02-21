A true crime series is turning their attention toward a Polk County case where those responsible for a victim’s murder have been held accountable, but still the victim remains unknown.
“The Fall Line” true crime podcast — part of the Exactly Right network — will be featuring a 2003 crime story from Polk County’s past starting on Feb. 26, and following up on March 4.
Brooke Hargrove, co-creator of the show with Laurah Norton, said their goal is to bring light to cases where victims might not get as much attention as the Jon Bonet Ramsey’s or the Laci Peterson’s of the world but that provide both compelling stories that listeners should hear.
“There are certain cases that tend to get repeated and we’ve seen them before,” Hargrove said. “We’re interested in what happens when a person is found and not identified, likely that people who are looking for them live in a different country.”
Their series have in the past focused on the cases of Augusta twins Jeannette and Dannette Millbrook, whose case was closed in 1990 for their first season, the disappearance of Monica and Michael Bennett of Brunswick for season 2, series of infant abductions mostly from Grady Memorial Hospital in their third season, seven episodes to different cases in their fourth season and the case of Shy’Kemmia Pate in their fifth.
The forthcoming Jane Doe case from Polk County in 2003 is their sixth season of the show.
Hargrove said the goal of the series is to help bring light to victims from marginalized communities and whose cases face barriers to mainstream coverage because of race, gender, socioeconomic status and in some cases because of their housing status.
“There are really compelling cases from those communities that people haven’t heard before,” she said. “This Jane Doe, being not an American citizen, people may have not heard of her case.”
It was later solved through a series of twists and turns that included ties to drug trafficking, human and sex trafficking, people with uncertain immigration status and eventually required the use of racketeering and organized crime statutes to prosecute those responsible for the murder. The two-part series on the murder investigation from more than a decade and a half ago also looks specifically with local law enforcement about new possibilities to identify the Jane Doe.
“Law enforcement did so much work on that case, so we like to highlight the efforts that they put in to solve this horrible murder,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for the community to see the hard work behind the scenes that law enforcement undertook for this young woman.”
Find the episodes starting on Feb. 26 at https://www.thefalllinepodcast.com/.