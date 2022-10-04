New safety measures in place for PSD events

Part of the new safety guidelines for Polk School District events is restrictions on the types of bags and purses visitors can bring.

 Polk School District

Polk School District implemented new security guidelines for all school events last week, bringing a focus on school safety to include visitors who attend both athletic and extracurricular activities.

Some of the most impactful are requiring all bags to be clear and no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches, requiring all middle school age students or younger to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to enter an event, and subjecting all visitors to search and screening upon entry.

Temporary barriers, like this one at Cedartown High School’s Cedartown Memorial Stadium, will be in place to keep spectators from going onto the field during Polk School District football games.
