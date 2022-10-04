New safety measures in place for PSD events

Polk School District implemented new security guidelines for all school events last week, bringing a focus on school safety to include visitors who attend both athletic and extracurricular activities.
Some of the most impactful are requiring all bags to be clear and no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches, requiring all middle school age students or younger to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to enter an event, and subjecting all visitors to search and screening upon entry.
The new protocols also specify items that are prohibited at all athletic events including all firearms, knives and alcoholic beverages, as well as hard-sided containers or coolers, folding chairs with legs, umbrellas, and drones.
Exceptions on prohibited items will be made for those with medical requirements or disabilities.
“We realize that some requirements are not always convenient but are absolutely necessary when it comes to protecting our students, schools, and community,” said a letter from Superintendent Katie Thomas announcing the new guidelines.
“Every student, employee, parent, and citizen plays a critical role in school safety. If you see something, say something. We thank you in advance for your continued partnership.”
The new protocols come as the school district has taken a closer look at putting extra measures in place over the last year to make all facilities more secure. These include new district police officers, two district K-9 officers, an enhanced video camera system, a safety alert system, and the recent purchase of metal detectors for every school and district facility.
“Throughout the country, throughout the state, there have been a lot of different incidents at sporting events at schools where they’re finding guns or finding guns in sporting events when searching bags,” Polk School District Police Chief Michael McGee.
“So we take all this stuff and we try to utilize information that we gather and go ‘do we have that problem or do we see that problem happening?’ We’re trying to prevent it from happening as opposed to trying to respond to something that has happened already.”
School district officers were positioned at each entrance for last week’s Rockmart and Cedartown high school varsity football games to assist with the searches of bags and items as people entered.
In addition to the released protocols, new temporary barriers have been added to access points for the track and field areas of each school’s football stadium to keep spectators from going onto the field before or during games.
The new guidelines reiterates a visitor code of conduct for people attending any PSD athletic events, highlighting the zero tolerance of unruly behavior such as being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, throwing items of any kind, and disorderly conduct.