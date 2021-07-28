The stars and stripes appear a little brighter — and a lot bigger — at Cedartown’s Veteran’s Memorial Park thanks to the work of local elected officials.
Brewster-Cleveland American Legion Post 86 Commander Kenneth Roberts accepted the donation of a new American flag Wednesday, July 28, from state Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, to replace the one that had been on display at the park on the corner of East Avenue and Greenwood Drive.
Roberts had recently contacted Polk County Commissioner Gary Martin about replacing the worn and tattered flag, and Martin in turn contacted Kelley about getting a new one.
Kelley then was able to get a new 10-foot-by-15-foot American flag to give to the American Legion, almost twice the size of the previous one.
Roberts, Martin, Kelley, and other Polk County and Cedartown officials were in attendance at a short ceremony at the veteran’s park to accept the flag. A moment of silence was held to honor those who are represented by markers at the park.
Roberts thanked Martin and Kelley for their assistance and also acknowledged the city of Cedartown for donating the land for the park to the American Legion, who built the park and then gave the land back to the city when it was completed in 2004.
While the city maintains the park, the American Legion post makes sure that all of the flags displayed are kept in proper condition.