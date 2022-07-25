New faces join dedicated bunch to help bring Disney classic to life on CPAC stage

Jersey Carlton rehearses the song “A Whole New World” with Landyn Payton (foregrond) during Cedartown Performing Arts Center’s Children’s Enrichment Summer Camp on Friday, July 22. Carlton plays Jasmine and Payton plays Aladdin in the program’s production of ‘Aladdin Jr.’ with a performance Friday, July 29, at 7 p.m.
Choreographer Trisha Dobson (center) works with a small group of camp participants in helping them know what to do during their part in the CPAC Children’s Enrichment Summer Camp production of “Aladdin Jr.”
Jeremy Stewart
Several participants in the CPAC Children’s Enrichment Summer Camp color during an activity time on Friday, July 22.
Jeremy Stewart
CPAC Childrens Enrichment Summer Camp Vocal Director Carter Nelson works with the group of lead chararcters on their songs for the production of "Aladdin Jr." on Friday, July 22.
A group of over 50 children are spending their days preparing to present a tale of the Arabian nights as Cedartown Performing Arts Center’s annual Children’s Enrichment Summer Camp continues this week.
The camp, which began last Monday, has children from kindergarten to eighth grade working on presenting Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” for the community Friday evening.
Based on the 1992 Disney film and the 2014 Broadway adaptation, this is the seventh summer camp that program director McCall Pirkle has overseen. She is once again joined by choreographer Trisha Dobson and vocal director Carter Nelson
“They are both in college and pursuing higher education in both the theater and vocal performance. And they are some of my previous kids so it’s really good that they are able to come back and help,” Pirkle said.
This year has 55 total participants, with more than half of them new to the program.
“We have a lot of younger children this year, so that’s a little different. Normally we have a handful of them, but this year we’re about half and half,” Pirkle said.
She said that’s a good sign as several participants had aged out of the camp after last year. Those kids will be in high school starting this year and a few of them returned to the program to be counselors in training for this production.
In addition, others come to help out when they can, especially when it comes to snack times and overseeing the younger kids.
“Most of us are former theater kids or just have an interest or just just love our community and want to help me out,” Pirkle said.
With the vast age range, Pirkle makes sure that participants are grouped by age group as much as possible and are given direct instructions on their part of the performance, whether its movement, music or stage directions.
Then they have to perform for the community after just 10 days of rehearsal.
“It’s a lot. We definitely have become fast friends. I was worried since we had such an age difference that I might have some problems but I’ve been able to kind of split them up and keep them with the people that are around their age so they’re a little more comfortable,” Pirkle said.
Last week began with some ways to get the kids to know each other better and get them started on understanding what the production will be while also learning who they will play.
Then campers got to work on learning the choreography and working through the music. This week will see them put everything together on stage and polish things up before Friday evening’s performance.
“As far as the groove of how the week flows, we’re pretty familiar now. So we’ve got a system,” Pirkle said.
Friday’s performance starts at 7 p.m. and will include programs featuring the participants and their headshots. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online at CedartownShows.com or at the door.
The show will be the first production at the performing arts center to utilize its new stage lighting package that was purchased through the Georgia Council for the Arts’ Cultural Facilities Grant the facility was awarded earlier this year.
Sponsors for the camp include:
Platinum Sponsors: Cedartown Junior Service League, Pirkle’s Deli, Polk Against Drugs; Gold Sponsors: Cedar Valley Chops, Croker’s Hardware, CedarChem; Silver Sponsors: El Nopal, Bussey’s Florist, Cherokee Golf & Country Club, Coosa Dental Associates, and Cedar Valley Container Corp.