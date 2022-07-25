A group of over 50 children are spending their days preparing to present a tale of the Arabian nights as Cedartown Performing Arts Center’s annual Children’s Enrichment Summer Camp continues this week.

The camp, which began last Monday, has children from kindergarten to eighth grade working on presenting Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” for the community Friday evening.

New faces join dedicated bunch to help bring Disney classic to life on CPAC stage

Melanie Sosa (left) reads the script for “Aladdin Jr.” along with McKenna Cape during a break at the CPAC Children’s Enrichment Summer Camp on Friday, July 22.
New faces join dedicated bunch to help bring Disney classic to life on CPAC stage

Kadin Chavez peers down the row at a group of fellow campers rehearsing a song during vocal groups on Friday, July 22.
New faces join dedicated bunch to help bring Disney classic to life on CPAC stage

Choreographer Trisha Dobson (center) works with a small group of camp participants in helping them know what to do during their part in the CPAC Children’s Enrichment Summer Camp production of “Aladdin Jr.”
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription