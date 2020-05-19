The Polk County Water Authority is pleased to announce the latest leadership change on its Board of Directors.
Jennifer Hicks, past Vice Chairperson, was installed as the new Chairwomen at the April 20 meeting of the Board. She replaces Ken Woods of Cedartown, who completed his term as Chairman at the same session.
Hicks is a successful member of the management team at Georgia Highland College in Floyd County and a highly regarded member of the Authority board.
During the meeting, Shemetrice Matthews assumed duties as the Board’s Vice Chairwomen, and Ashley Guthrie was named as the Board of Director’s Secretary,