The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Josie Jean Thompson was born on April 28, 2020 to Kathy and Jonathan Thompson of Cedartown.
Lilliana Jean Clark was born on April 24, 2020 to Stephanie and Tevin Clark of Rockmart.
Brantley Ryan Owens was born on April 28, 2020 to Sasha and Matthew Owens of Aragon.
Jaylen White was born on April 26, 2020 to Alyssa Rodriguez and Turhon White of Cedartown.
Hazelynn Millhollan was born on April 17, 2020 to Harley Long and James Millhollan of Rockmart.