The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on May 13, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Khalid Kyne Karrell Talley was born on May 6, 2020 to Mercedes and Devonte Talley of Kingston.
Aeryn Olenna Renae Carter was born on May 7, 2020 to Jennifer and Olen Carter of Cedartown.
Mason Cane Deaton and Jessie Waylon Deaton (twins) were born on May 8, 2020 to Macie and John Deaton of Cedartown.
Addisyn Grace Evans was born on May 8, 2020 to Alicia and Jessie Evans of Dallas.
Dallas Grant Waits was born on May 8, 2020 to Ansly Haggard and Jason Waits of Rome.
Jackson Isaiah Thomas was born on May, 10, 2020 to Kyla Thomas of Rome.