The following birth announcements were provided by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Aiden Christopher Rice and Blake Ryan Rice (twins) were born on May 4, 2020 to Patricia and Wesley Rice of Rockmart.
Arryin Avaleigh Barnett was born on April 30, 2020 to Jonie Barnett of Cedartown.
Alaina Jade Sissom was born on April 29, 2020 to Alexandria Pirkle and Prestin Sissom of Cedartown.
Jaiden Elaine Timms was born on May 5, 2020 to Brooklyn Meade and Brian Timms of Cedartown.
Riley Johnathan Nance was born on May 5, 2020 to Miranda Mestas and Justin Tyler Nance of Cedartown.
Jensen Lee Hicks was born on May 4, 2020 to Hailey and Tristan Hicks of Cedartown.