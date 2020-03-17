The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Robert James Bryant was born on March 2, 2020, to Racquel Dixon of Cedartown.
Braylen Eli Miguel Moreno was born on March 3, 2020, to Kristi Sisneros and Juan Moreno of Cedartown.
Avery Rose Cannon was born on March 3, 2020, to Brandi and Christopher Cannon of Rome.
Troy Wilder Carrasco was born on March 3, 2020, to Holly Hampton and Zackery Carrasco of Cedartown.
Beckett Lee Payne was born on March 3, 2020, to Katnna Lyle and Peyton Payne of Cedartown.
Camila Adriana Duque was born on March 4, 2020, to Jessica Andrade and Luis Duque of Cedartown.
Quintavis Ditania Darden Jr. was born on March 4, 2020, to Nicole Whitehead and Quintavis Darden Sr. of Cedartown.