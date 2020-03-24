The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
A’aliyah Jolene Little was born on March 11, 2020 to Antonia and Richard Little of Rome.
Axle Trent Cline was born on March 11, 2020 to Hanna Paige and Braxton Trent Cline of Cave Spring.
Arris Kirkland V was born on March 13, 2020 to Marissa and Arris Kirkland IV of Cedartown.
Lora Jo Allred was born on March 14, 2020 to Bethani DeeAnn and Caleb Austin Allred of Summerville.
Shelby Grace Aring was born on March 15, 2020 to Ashley and Austin Aring of Cedartown.
Landon James Lesko was born on March 17, 2020 to Jayme Lesko and Jacob Reddish of Rockmart.
Westen Elijah Jay Wooten was born on March 18, 2020 to Ragan and Wesley Wooten of Cedartown.
Judan Blake Dodd was born on March 18, 2020 to Tiffani and Blake Dodd of Cedartown.