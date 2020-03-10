The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, March 5, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Camila Belen Bermudez was born on February 26, 2020, to Jukari Angeles and Matias Bermudez of Cedartown.
Owen Eli Shaw was born on February 28, 2020 to Amanda and Drew Shaw of Cedartown.
Gianna Antonella Miranda was born on February 29, 2020, to Brenda Miranda and Julio Reyes of Cedartown.
Damon Gavin Goodrich was born on February 29, 2020, to Breannah Brundage and Gavin Goodrich of Cedartown.