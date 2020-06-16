The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on June 10, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area. Anterrian J. Hunt was born on May 19, 2020 to Deaundra Green and Anthony Hunt Sr. of Rome.
Davion Amor Lorrejo was born on June 4, 2020 to Amanda Lorrejo of Aragon.
Kamden Duke Borders was born on June 4, 2020 to Dawn Davis and Gavin Borders of Rockmart.
Georgiana Eloise Williams was born on June 2, 2020 to Falina and Brian Williams of Rockmart.
Liam Harrison Phillips was born on June 3, 2020 to Danielle Molly Phillips and Jordan Dakota Phillips of Rome.
Georgia Reese Andrews was born on June 8, 2020 to Kayla and Ridge Andrews of Cedartown.