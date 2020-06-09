Editor’s note: The Standard Journal got a bit behind on publication of recent birth announcements in weeks past due to space concerns, but they return this week with normal publication ahead. These are combined from week’s past and we congratulate these parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Jackson Isaiah Thomas was born on May, 10, 2020 to Kyla Thomas of Rome.
Jeffrey David Page, III was born on May 22, 2020 to Breanna Tuesday Lackey and Jeffrey David Page Jr. of Cedartown.
Zoey Carnes was born on May 21, 2020 to Dixie and Richard Carnes of Rome.