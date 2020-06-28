The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on June 10, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Jacie Savannah Millhollan was born on June 8, 2020 to Jessica and Justin Millhollan of Aragon.
Lucy Kate Rampley was born on June 16, 2020 to Bonnie and Justin Rampley of Lindale.
Skyler Rose James was born on June 19, 2020 to Kaylee and Patrick James of Cedartown.
Deshaun Tylee Battle was born on June 22, 2020 to Denisha Hudgins and Da’Landrain Battle of Cedartown.
Caroline Crawford was born on June, 20, 2020 to Amanda and James Crawford of Cedartown.
Elaina Rose Francisco was born on June 18, 2020 to Tasha Kellar and Ricardo G. Francisco of Summerville.
Brynlee Navae Watts was born on June 17, 2020 to Ashlin Watts of Rockmart.
Zaylee Rayne Porterfield was born on June 17, 2020 to Ashley and Brad Porterfield of Cedartown.
Jaxson Wayne Riding was born on June 17, 2020 to Jennifer and Eric Riding of Cedartown.