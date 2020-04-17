The following birth announcements were provided by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Beaux Carter Goolsby was born on April 6, 2020 to Audrey and Ethan Goolsby of Waco.
Daxtyn Titus Young was born on April 7, 2020 to Brittany and Kalip Young of Rome.
Marley Claire Adams was born on April 9, 2020 to Tammy Michelle Adams of Rockmart.
Willowbelle Ruth Wilson was born on April 13, 2020 to Tina and Jonathan Wilson of Rome.