The following birth announcements were provided by Floyd Medical Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Jackson Chavez Hendrix was born on April 1, 2020 to Khari Villegas and Chavez Hendrix of Menlo.
Hayden Kenny Ingram was born on April 2, 2020 to Rayvn Redd and Heath Ingram of Adairsville.
Oakley May Jacobs was born on April 4, 2020 to Janie May Jacobs of Cedartown.
LeGend I’zai Jackson was born on April 4, 2020 to Ta’Shuntee B. Jackson of Rockmart.
Aleigha Brooke Easterwood was born on April 4, 2020 to Chelsey Easterwood of Cedartown.