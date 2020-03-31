The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Kinsley Wendy-Grace Cochran was born on March 19, 2020 to Amy and Robert Cochran of Rome.
Journey Tessa Brock was born on March 21, 2020 to Crystal Carter and Justin Brock of Rockmart.
Ella Grace Hopkins was born on March 22, 2020 to Nicole and Brandon Hopkins of Cedartown.
Brantley Sweat was born on March 23, 2020 to Amanda and Travis Sweat of Cedartown.
Kevin Miquens Ixmay Vicente was born on March 23, 2020 to Audelina Atonia Vicente Ixmay and Kevin Margarito Ixmay Vicente of Cedartown.
Anaisha Patel was born on March 24, 2020 to Priyanka and Mihir Patel of Cedartown.