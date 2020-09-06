The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Sept. 2, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Blakeleigh Crystal Dutton was born on Aug. 26, 2020, to Morgan Dutton and Michael Dutton of Cedartown.
Abigail Grace Thaxton was born on Aug. 28, 2020, to Amanda Leigh Thaxton and Austin Lee Thaxton of Aragon.
Jackson Rhett Cooper and Colton Lee Cooper were born on Aug. 29, 2020, to Emily Stager-Holder and Dawson Ryan Cooper of Cave Spring.
Arizona Willis was born on Aug. 29, 2020, to Amanda Willis and Justin Willis of Rome.
Berkley Rayne Middleton was born on Aug. 31, 2020, to Melissa Bennett and Wright Middleton of Lindale.