The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Sept. 16, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Adryan Lavoy Harris was born on Sept. 9, 2020, to Thelma Howard and Adrian Lamar Harris of Rome.
Eadon Kase Smith was born on Sept. 10, 2020, to Baylee Smith and Kanton Smith of Buchanan.
Odette-Rosie Steele was born on Sept. 10, 2020, to Natalie Marie Steele and Victor Manuel Ramos of Lyerly.
Esma Pruitt Hillis was born on Sept. 14, 2020, to Meghan Louise Hillis and Jeffrey Hillis of Silver Creek.