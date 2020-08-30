The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Aug. 26, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Jase Nathaniel Sims was born on Aug. 20, 2020, to Kendall Thomas and Jamal Sims of Rockmart.
New arrivals for the Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 edition of the Standard Journal
Most Popular
Articles
- Floyd police seek information in Shannon shooting death
- Rome adopts new order mandating face coverings in public
- Empty eateries may be making a comeback - Fuddruckers building under contract, old Country Gentleman location has been sold
- Federal unemployment checks to resume
- River Jam 2020 still on for October; new plan 'a prototype' for concerts in the COVID-19 era
- Traffic stop leads to drug charges against Florida woman
- Another Floyd County COVID-19 death reported, Gov. Kemp says decrease in test positivity rate 'encouraging'
- Shooting on Perkins Street related to earlier one in West Rome
- Eight Floyd County COVID-19 deaths reported since Friday
- Two more charged in rape, kidnapping case