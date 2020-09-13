The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Sept. 9, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Jaida Nicole Damron was born on Sept. 3, 2020, to Hailey Joslin and Nicholas Damron of Aragon.
Leona Jade Iacono was born on Sept. 3, 2020, to Natalie Sizemore and Michael Iacono of Cedartown.
Zachary Eric Leslie was born on Sept. 5, 2020, to Hannah Leatherwood and Justin Leslie of Rockmart.
Datin Blue Reeves was born on Sept. 5, 2020, to Wanda Joy Hall and Jaon Blue Reeves of Rome.