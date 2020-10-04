The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Sept. 30, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Nova Grace Lee was born on Sept. 22, 2020, to Taylor Lee and Jeffery Lee of Cave Spring.
Millie Cate Brown was born on Sept. 23, 2020, to Megan Brown and Trey Brown of Cedartown.
Angel Shahi was born on Sept. 25, 2020, to Ganga Shahi and Dinesh Bahadu Shahi of Cedartown.
Amelia Pearl Brown was born on Sept. 26, 2020, to Kayla Brown and Rodney Brown of Aragon.
Jermanie Leilani Fincher was born on Sept. 26, 2020, to Andrea Leshea Fincher of Silver Creek.
Addilyn Grace Bailey was born on Sept. 28, 2020, to Cayla Bailey and Dereck Bailey of Silver Creek.