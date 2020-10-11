The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Oct. 7, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Jaxon Edward Ryan Eason was born on Sept. 25, 2020, to Aevorie McClanahan and Dalton Eason of Cedartown.
Grayson Cade Lowe was born on Sept. 29, 2020, to Jacey Koch and Hunter Lowe of Rome.
Jack Elliott Houston was born on Sept. 30, 2020, to Emily Houston and Daniel Houston of Cave Spring.
Isabella Gutman was born on Oct. 3, 2020, to Kimberly Gutman and Dustin Gutman of Cedartown.