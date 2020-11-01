The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Oct. 26 and Oct. 29, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Kaidence Elizabeth Marie Cook was born on Oct. 24, 2020, to Peyton Cook and Dekota Cook of Rockmart.
Passionate A’serd Lamariyah Williams was born on Oct. 23, 2020, to Pauline Bryant and Leonard Williams of Cedartown.
Polly Lynne Johnston was born on Oct. 22, 2020, to Jessica Whitney Johnston and Edwin Dargan Johnston of Aragon.
Jazai Treshawn Harris was born on Oct. 21, 2020, to Kayla Harris and Jonathan Harris of Cedartown.
Addison Smith was born on Oct. 18, 2020, to Kennedy Davenport and David Smith of Silver Creek.
Naomi Wallace was born on Oct. 18, 2020, to Nyqieria Davis and Jacob Wallace of Cedartown.
Ni’Zay Xavier Malone was born on Oct. 15, 2020, to Alexes Hutchins and Demaris Malone of Cedartown.
Eli Tate Banks and Emersyn Lee Banks were born on Oct. 14, 2020, to Morgan Banks and Austin Banks of Aragon.
Symira Pinkerton was born on Oct. 14, 2020, to Tracy Prime and Gregory Pinkerton of Rome.
Richard Axel Hardy Wilson was born on Oct. 14, 2020, to Libby Pope and Bryce Wilson of Rockmart.