The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Nov. 19, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Huntlee Randolph Elliott was born on Nov. 16, 2020, to Mahala Starr McAlpin-Elliott and Benjamin Lee Elliott of Buchanan.
Adeline Hope Bishop was born on Nov. 12, 2020, to Jennifer Bishop and Johnathan Bishop of Cedartown.
Stevan R. Escutia was born on Nov. 12, 2020, to Francisca R. Hernandez and Roberto C. Escutia of Cedartown.
Davaleigh Wren Freeman was born on Nov. 12, 2020, to Autumn Freeman and Dustin Freeman of Rockmart.
Sawyer Collins Mason was born on Nov. 12, 2020, to Brittany Trapp and Dylan Mason of Rome.
Abigail Rain Coffey was born on Nov. 11, 2020, to Laruen Coffey and Johnny Coffey of Cedartown.
Purser Jack Myers was born on Nov. 11, 2020, to Mackenzie Myers and Denver Myers of Dallas.