The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Nov. 5, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Livi Grace Hunter was born on Nov. 9, 2020, to Megan D. Hunter and Brett M. Hunter of Cedartown.
Parker Jade Poole was born on Nov. 5, 2020, to Chelsey Elizabeth Franklin and Joshua Clinton Poole of Rome.
Ivan Alexander Alarcon was born on Nov. 4, 2020, to Aileen Michelle Alarcon and Marvin Alarcon of Calhoun.
Lydia Marie Bradford was born on Nov. 4, 2020, to Hannah Brooks and Nicholas Bradford of Adairsville.
Axel Bex Colston was born on Nov. 4, 2020, to Courtney J. Colston and Darin C. Colston of Aragon.